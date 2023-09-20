Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro Kannada activists urge Sandalwood actors to voice their opinions on Cauvery dispute

    The Kannadiga Rakshana Vedike protests at the Karnataka Film Board in Bengaluru, urging Kannada film actors to speak out on the Cauvery water issue and criticizing their silence despite their cultural connections. They emphasize the importance of standing in solidarity with farmers and addressing the ongoing water dispute.

    Pro Kannada activists urge Sandalwood actors to voice their opinions on Cauvery dispute vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    The Kannadiga Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at the Karnataka Film Board in Bengaluru, expressing disappointment with Kannada film actors who have remained silent on the Cauvery water issue. Kannada Prakash, a member of the forum, questioned why the current Sandalwood actors hadn't spoken out and reminded them of their connection to Kannada culture, emphasizing the importance of the Cauvery River to the state.

    He highlighted the role of Dr. Rajkumar, Ambarish, and Vishnuvardhan as those who had previously shown support for farmers in Karnataka. He lamented the absence of such support today, as farmers and Kannada residents face pressure from external factors threatening the Cauvery River.

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    They even shared posters of the Sandalwood actors on Social Media, who haven’t voiced their opinions on the ongoing water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They have questioned the Actors work in Pan India films and asked them to speak out about the ongoing Cauvery dispute, along with their busy schedules. 

    Prakash urged the 7 crore Kannadigas not to rely on these actors and instead stand in solidarity with the farmers, and stressed the vital role of agriculture in sustaining the community. He stated that their struggle and the protests are solely purposed towards solving the Cauvery dipsute between the two states.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BWSSB appeals to Cauvery management to save river water for people of Bengaluru vkp

    BWSSB appeals to Cauvery management to save river water for people of Bengaluru

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday vkp

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details vkp

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage vkp

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage

    Recent Stories

    BWSSB appeals to Cauvery management to save river water for people of Bengaluru vkp

    BWSSB appeals to Cauvery management to save river water for people of Bengaluru

    Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding: Food menu revealed; Read to know more ATG

    Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha wedding: Food menu revealed; Read to know more

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links snt

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links

    Football Football legend Ronaldinho to grace Kolkata's durga puja festivities osf

    Football legend Ronaldinho to grace Kolkata's durga puja festivities

    PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations says US envoy AJR

    BREAKING: 'PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations,' says US envoy

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon