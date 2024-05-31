Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt

    The Commissioner of School Education has mandated that all private aided and unaided schools in the Karnataka state comply with the Right to Education Act 2009 and its Rules of 2012. Schools must apply for recognition in Form-1 with self-attestation, valid for five years.

    Private schools should be mandatorily registered under RTE: Karnataka govt anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    The Commissioner of School Education issued an order on Thursday (May 30), mandating that all private schools (excluding other curriculum schools) in the state must be accredited under the 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 (RTE)' and its corresponding Rules framed under the Act-2012.

    Also Read: Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

    As per the order, all private aided and private unaided schools of all syllabuses must adhere to the norms outlined in Section 18 of the Right to Education Act 2009. They are required to apply for recognition in Form-1 with self-attestation, as prescribed under Rule-11 of the Karnataka Compulsory and Free Education Right Rules-2012. The recognition obtained through this process will be valid for 5 years.

    The Commissioner also emphasized in the order that if any school breaches the laid-down norms or provisions of the Act, including schools affiliated with the Central Curriculum Board, their recognition will be revoked. Furthermore, legal action will be pursued against schools operating without obtaining recognition or renewal of recognition, or those continuing to operate after their recognition has been withdrawn.

    The commissioner has issued a warning, stating that the responsible officials will bear immediate consequences if any school under the state or central curriculum that is under RTE's jurisdiction fails to renew its accreditation.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details AJR

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder snt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Hassan MP requests for 'no media trial', SIT contemplating potency test snt

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Hassan MP requests for 'no media trial', SIT contemplating potency test

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP steps foot in India on May 31? Read here AJR

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP sets foot in India on May 31? Read here

    Stranded by monsoon, forgotten by authorities: Kodagu village's 25-year-long struggle continues (WATCH) vkp

    Stranded by monsoon, forgotten by authorities: Kodagu village's 25-year-long struggle continues (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details AJR

    Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

    Tennis Happy Birthday Iga Swiatek: Top 10 quotes by World No. 1 Tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Iga Swiatek: Top 10 quotes by World No. 1 Tennis star

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours osf

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Know the REAL reason RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Know the REAL reason

    Nagaland state lottery result May 31, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 31, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon