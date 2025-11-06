CM Yogi inspected Banaras Railway Station to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit beginning November 7. He directed officials to ensure cleanliness, security, and smooth arrangements.

Varanasi, November 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his Varanasi visit on Thursday, inspected preparations at Banaras Railway Station for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming two-day tour to his visit parliamentary constituency, starting from Friday (November 7).

After attending religious programs earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reached the station and took a detailed briefing from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities, and the event venue setup.

CM Yogi directed that all arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit be smooth, well-coordinated, and free from negligence. He emphasized maintaining cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and tight security across the station premises.

PM to inaugurate Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat and three other trains from Banaras Railway Station on November 8. The Chief Minister’s inspection tour prior to the Prime Minister’s arrival is considered highly significant in finalizing the preparations.