Price hikes are unrelated to guarantee schemes: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka's Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar defended recent fuel price adjustments as necessary for parity with neighbouring states, rejecting NDA MPs' claims linking them to guarantee schemes. He affirmed commitment to state development and hinted at contesting the Channapatna by-election, pending party decision. Shivakumar urged prioritizing governance amid political distractions.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar clarified that the state government's recent adjustment in fuel prices was necessary to align with neighbouring states, emphasizing it was unrelated to any guarantee schemes. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar addressed the issue, pointing out that accusations by NDA MPs linking guarantee schemes to price increases were unfounded.

"We have made slight adjustments to petrol and diesel prices to ensure parity with neighbouring states, in the best interest of Karnataka," Shivakumar stated during his interaction in the city. He defended the move, highlighting that the adjustment was minimal and necessary given the economic dynamics.



Karnataka's fuel price hike sparks BJP protest; several top leaders detained

Shivakumar also touched upon developmental initiatives, affirming the government's commitment to state progress. "We will continue to prioritize state development while ensuring our commitments are upheld," he assured.

Regarding political developments, Shivakumar hinted at contesting the upcoming by-election in Channapatna, a decision that would depend on the party's recommendation and local sentiment. He discussed potential candidacy with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders, expressing his willingness to serve the constituency if chosen.



Karnataka struggles with soaring vegetable prices amid surge in fuel costs; Tomatoes cross Rs 100 in Bengaluru

"I am ready to serve the people of Channapatna if they show faith in me," Shivakumar stated, reflecting on his aspirations for public office.

Amidst ongoing political manoeuvring, Shivakumar addressed personal matters, urging a focus on governance over personal controversies. "Political distractions should not overshadow our commitment to public service," he asserted.

Latest Videos