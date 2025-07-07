Prestige Group is set to build a 1.5 km private flyover in Bengaluru to connect its Bellandur tech park to the Outer Ring Road. BBMP approved the project, which aims to ease traffic and boost public-private infrastructure.

Bengaluru: Following the privately redeveloped underpass at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar, another private infrastructure project is gaining attention in the city. Prestige Group is set to construct a 1.5 km elevated flyover connecting its upcoming tech park to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Flyover to ease congestion near Bellandur tech park

The proposed elevated road will directly link Prestige's under-construction Beta Tech Park in Bellandur to the ORR. It will run alongside an existing public road and cover a stormwater drain.

BBMP gives green signal with conditions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has approved the project. In return for using public land, Prestige has agreed to widen the congested Kariyamma Agrahara Road and fully fund the flyover's construction.

Prestige first submitted a proposal in August 2022 and submitted a revised version in late 2023, citing the heavy traffic congestion on roads like Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyamma Agrahara Road.

Tech park to host 5,000+ employees

The Prestige Beta Tech Park, once operational, is expected to accommodate more than 5,000 employees. BBMP reportedly granted final approval in April 2025, following consultations with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

As part of the deal, the flyover must be open to the general public, not exclusively to Prestige staff. If legal requirements are satisfied, Prestige may receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for the land ceded for road widening.

Public-private partnerships drive new infrastructure

The flyover's approval came nearly a year after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sanctioned the tech park's building plan for the 70-acre site in September 2023.

A technical director at Bangalore Smart Infrastructure Limited confirmed that Prestige will also fund the construction of a new 40-foot-wide connector road. This new route will reduce the travel distance to Sakra Hospital Road by around 2.5 km. The initiative is being framed as a model for future public-private collaborations in urban infrastructure.