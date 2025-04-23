Police suspect Ricky Rai orchestrated his own shootout after his gunmen gave conflicting statements. His lawyer denies the claims, stating the attack was real. Investigations continue, with suspicions about those involved and the weapon used.

Ramanagara: Following police suspicions that former underworld don Muthappa Rai's son, Ricky Rai, may have orchestrated the attack on himself, Ricki's lawyer, Narayanaswamy, has denied these claims. This raises questions about the authenticity of the shootout.

Ricky Rai has three gunmen for security. Reportedly, the three gunmen gave conflicting statements during the investigation, prompting police to suspect a staged attack and focus their investigation accordingly. Narayanaswamy expressed concern over media reports suggesting that Ricky Rai orchestrated the attack himself.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their investigation, and several suspicions have arisen. Police have detained and questioned Ricky Rai's gunman, Mannappa Vitthal. They suspect that Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha, and Rakesh Malli, along with two others, may have filed a complaint to mislead the investigation. For this reason, the police inspected the guns and bullets at the Kariyappanadoddi house near Bidadi, where the attack on Ricky Rai took place. Sources say investigators found significant clues during the inspection.

Elsewhere, police examined the bullet cartridge found at the scene to determine the type of gun used. Preliminary findings suggest it may have been either an SBBL (Single Barrel Breech Loader) or a DBBL (Double Barrel Breech Loader). The investigation is also focusing on whether the firing could have occurred from outside the vehicle. It is suspected that shots may have been fired from within the compound of a nearby layout, possibly by sharpshooters aiming at the driver's seat. Since the bullet did not exit the car, police are examining the distance from which the shots were fired.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Bidadi police station, while seeking information about the shootout investigation, lawyer Narayanaswamy stated, “A bullet doesn't listen to anyone. Would anyone risk their life by staging an attack on themselves? Ricky Rai has a bulletproof car. If this was a fake attack, why would he have used that car?. But the attack happened while he was using a regular car.”

An FIR has been filed against Rakesh Malli, a former close associate of Muthappa Rai. Police had issued a notice for him to appear for questioning. On Tuesday, Rakesh Malli complied and appeared at the Bidadi police station, accompanied by his lawyers. District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda conducted the questioning.