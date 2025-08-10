Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Bengaluru has not received enough funds from the Centre and has been neglected. He said he would urge Prime Minister Modi to address the city's needs and take care of it as a national capital.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Karnataka visit, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Bengaluru has not received enough funds from the Centre and has been neglected. Shivakumar said that he would urge Prime Minister Modi to address the city's needs and take care of it as a national capital. Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said, "I will tell him what is required and to be given to Bengaluru... We have not been given sufficient funds. Bengaluru has been neglected. I would like to tell PM Modi that you have to take care of the city as a national capital... The MPs or MLAs of the BJP are only getting votes in the name of PM Modi or the party."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka today, as part of his visit to the state.





PM Modi To Launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, Vande Bharat Express trains

The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.

The Namma Metro is currently operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka. PM Modi will also flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. These high-speed trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers.