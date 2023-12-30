Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Year 2024: Entry to THESE trekking spots restricted around Bengaluru!

    Bengaluru's Rural District Collector, Shivashankar, has imposed restrictions on popular tourist spots like Shivagange Hill, Siddharabetta, Makali Durga, Avati Hill, and Nandi Hill from 6 pm on December 30th to midnight on January 1st. The move aims to ensure public safety by prohibiting entry and managing crowd influx during the festive period, prioritizing safety over the usual New Year celebrations at these scenic locations.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    The Bengaluru's Rural District Collector, Shivashankar, has implemented stringent measures for the upcoming New Year celebrations. A recent directive has been issued, restricting public access to several popular tourist spots in the vicinity.

    From 6 pm on December 30th until midnight on January 1st, entry to the foothills of Shivagange Hill, Siddharabetta, Makali Durga, Avati Hill, and Nandi Hill stands prohibited. This move aims to ensure public safety and manage the crowd influx during the festive period.

    These spots, known for their scenic beauty and trekking trails, typically attract a considerable number of visitors during the New Year period. However, in light of safety concerns and the need to manage large gatherings, this temporary restriction has been imposed.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
