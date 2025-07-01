In the Brand Finance 2025 report, Karnataka’s Nandini ranks 4th among India’s top food brands, while Amul secures the No. 1 spot with a $4.1B brand value. Mother Dairy, Britannia, and Dabur also feature in the top five food brands.

Bengaluru: India is home to thousands of food product brands, with each state having its own local favourites. Despite the presence of foreign products, Indian brands remain top choices for their popularity and quality. Now, a survey conducted by the UK-based Brand Finance Consultancy has revealed the top food brands in India, and Karnataka’s pride, Nandini, has secured the 4th position.

Amul declared India's No. 1 food brand

According to the Brand Finance survey, Amul Dairy has claimed the top spot among India’s food brands, with an impressive brand value of 4.1 billion USD. While there has been competition between Amul and Nandini in Karnataka, Amul continues to dominate nationally as the No. 1 brand.

India’s top 5 food brands in 2025

Amul Mother Dairy Britannia Nandini Dabur

Amul, based in Gujarat, tops the list of India’s leading food brands. Delhi-based Mother Dairy has moved up from 3rd to 2nd place this year, with a brand value of 1.15 billion USD. Britannia, part of the Wadia Group, holds the 3rd spot, followed by Karnataka’s Nandini at 4th and Dabur, owned by the Burman family, at 5th.

Rankings in India’s overall brand list

While Amul holds the top rank in the food category, it is ranked 17th in India's top 100 brands list. Mother Dairy, which stood at 41st in 2024, has moved up to the 35th position in 2025.

Nandini's growth and metro expansion plans

Nandini has built a strong market presence in several states across India and has also expanded its footprint abroad. Recently, a controversy arose when Amul began opening stores in metro stations, sparking protests across Karnataka.

In response, BEMUL President DK Suresh met Bengaluru Metro Managing Director Maheshwar Rao and submitted a formal request to allow Nandini outlets in metro stations. He stated that metro platforms are key locations for brand exposure and urged that Nandini be given equal opportunity to expand through such channels.

There have been widespread protests in Karnataka over Amul’s market expansion at the cost of Nandini. Despite the tension, Nandini continues to grow its reach both domestically and internationally, remaining a symbol of Karnataka’s self-reliance and dairy success.