Chia vs Sabja Seeds: Which Seed is Best to Eat in Summer?

Lifestyle
Chia seeds are imported from abroad; they are seeds of the Spanish sage plant. While sabja seeds are easily found in India because they are seeds of basil plants.
Chia seeds take 30 to 45 minutes to soak. While sabja seeds swell up and become gel-like in 5 to 10 minutes.
Chia seeds have a mild nutty flavor, while sabja seeds have no taste. Its consistency is also gel-like.
Chia seeds are black, white, and light brown. Whereas, sabja seeds are completely black.
Chia seeds are rich in fiber. It also has a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids. On the other hand, sabja seeds contain fiber, but omega-3 fatty acids are less.
Both chia and sabja seeds are rich in antioxidants and are considered beneficial for weight loss.
If you want omega-3, protein, and antioxidants, then consume chia seeds. If you want to cool the body and improve the digestive system, then consume sabja seeds.
It is beneficial to consume sabja seeds during the summer days, as it cools the body. On the other hand, chia seeds have a warm effect, so they should be consumed in winter.
Trendy Blouse Designs Inspired by Ahsaas Channa for New Brides
Look Traditional in Shweta Tiwari's 7 Saree Styles
(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired salwar suits for festivals
Lifestyle Changes: 7 daily habits for Korean toned body