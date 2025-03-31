How to keep pigeons away from your balcony? Try these simple hacks

Lifestyle
In summer, pigeons cooing in the balcony can spread dirt and pose health risks, affecting the liver and lungs, making it important to manage their presence.
Old CDs, rarely used these days, can be repurposed to deter pigeons. Hang them in the balcony with the shiny side facing up, and the pigeons will fly away.
Aluminum foil, commonly used in the kitchen, can effectively drive away pigeons. Simply cut it into pieces and hang them in the balcony to keep pigeons at bay.
Pigeons do not like the smell of spices at all. In such a situation, mix water and chili powder in a bottle and spray it well in the balcony. This will make the pigeons run away.
Nowadays, plastic pigeon nets are also readily available online and in the market. You can get rid of pigeons completely by installing this net in your balcony.
You can buy a toy owl or crow from the market and keep it in your balcony. Considering it to be a real owl or crow, the pigeons run away from there.
Ultrasonic devices emit a sound that is not audible to humans. But it bothers birds. Hearing its sound, the pigeons run away from the balcony.
You can also install pointed plastic spikes in the balcony. Its pointed surface does not allow pigeons to hover around and drives them away from there.
