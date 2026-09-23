A heartwarming video of influencer Anish Bhakt helping a flower seller fulfil her dream of visiting Kashi Vishwanath is winning hearts online, with viewers praising the emotional gesture and his thoughtful effort.

A heartwarming video featuring influencer Anish Bhagat is winning hearts online after he helped a flower seller fulfil one of her biggest wishes, visiting Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi. The emotional gesture has left social media users praising his kindness and thoughtfulness.

Flower Seller Shares Her Last Wish

In the viral video, Anish can be seen interacting with a woman who sells flowers for a living. During their conversation, she opens up about her gradually weakening eyesight and the possibility that she may eventually have to stop running her shop.

Instead of simply listening to her story, Anish asks her what she would really like to do before her eyesight deteriorates further. The woman says that she wishes to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Banaras and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Anish Bhagat Makes Her Dream Come True

Moved by her wish, Anish decides to help her make the trip. He reportedly arranges the necessary tickets and accompanies the woman to Varanasi, ensuring that she gets the opportunity to visit the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The video captures the emotional journey as the flower seller finally gets to fulfil the wish she had been carrying with her. Her happiness and emotions during the temple visit have particularly touched viewers.

Video Leaves Internet Emotional

The clip has been widely shared on social media, with many viewers appreciating Anish Bhakt for going beyond a simple act of financial help and making an effort to fulfil a personal dream.

The video has also sparked an outpouring of positive reactions, with users calling the gesture wholesome and heartwarming. For the flower seller, the journey became a memorable moment as she got to experience the spiritual visit she had always wished for.