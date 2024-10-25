Must display Kannada signboards in Karnataka, no exemptions, says High Court

The Karnataka High Court upheld a BBMP circular requiring 60% of signage to be in Kannada, denying an urgent hearing for 24 private organizations, including major retailers. Justice Gowdar stressed the need for Kannada signage, extending a stay on any coercive action against the petitioners.

Questioning the BBMP circular that 60% of Kannada should be used on the front nameplates of commercial and business shops, the High Court has refused to schedule the petition for an urgent hearing and has verbally told the advocates for the petitioner organizations, "You must display the signboards in Kannada when you are in Karnataka."

In this regard, 24 reputed private organizations, including the Retailers Association of India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Titan Company Limited, and Adidas India Marketing Private Limited, have applied to the High Court.



Advocates representing these organizations requested the court for an expedited hearing on the matter. However, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar responded by stating, “Since you are conducting business in Karnataka, you must display your signboards in Kannada. No exceptions will be made.” He emphasized the importance of supporting the Kannada language and acknowledged the efforts of various pro-Kannada organisations that work diligently for its preservation.



Following this, Justice Gowdar postponed the hearing but extended an earlier interim order. This order prevents the government and BBMP from taking any coercive action against the petitioners while the matter is still under consideration.

This ruling underscores the court's firm stance on promoting the Kannada language in commercial spaces across the state, reinforcing that businesses must adhere to local language policies as part of their operations in Karnataka.

