Must display Kannada signboards in Karnataka, no exemptions, says High Court

The Karnataka High Court upheld a BBMP circular requiring 60% of signage to be in Kannada, denying an urgent hearing for 24 private organizations, including major retailers. Justice Gowdar stressed the need for Kannada signage, extending a stay on any coercive action against the petitioners.

Must display Kannada signboards in Karnataka no exemptions says High Court vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Questioning the BBMP circular that 60% of Kannada should be used on the front nameplates of commercial and business shops, the High Court has refused to schedule the petition for an urgent hearing and has verbally told the advocates for the petitioner organizations, "You must display the signboards in Kannada when you are in Karnataka."

In this regard, 24 reputed private organizations, including the Retailers Association of India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Titan Company Limited, and Adidas India Marketing Private Limited, have applied to the High Court.

'Fear of Kannadigas themselves becoming minority in Bengaluru': Purushottama Bilimale

Advocates representing these organizations requested the court for an expedited hearing on the matter. However, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar responded by stating, “Since you are conducting business in Karnataka, you must display your signboards in Kannada. No exceptions will be made.” He emphasized the importance of supporting the Kannada language and acknowledged the efforts of various pro-Kannada organisations that work diligently for its preservation.

Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why |WATCH

Following this, Justice Gowdar postponed the hearing but extended an earlier interim order. This order prevents the government and BBMP from taking any coercive action against the petitioners while the matter is still under consideration.

This ruling underscores the court's firm stance on promoting the Kannada language in commercial spaces across the state, reinforcing that businesses must adhere to local language policies as part of their operations in Karnataka.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Bengaluru BBMP orders evacuation of 5 floored building in Horamavu as it develops cracks vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders evacuation of 5-floored building in Horamavu as it develops cracks

No permanent enemy in politics says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

'There's no permanent enemy in politics': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru Lured by 1500% returns man loses staggering Rs 6.5 crore in trading scam here's how to stay safe vkp

Bengaluru: Lured by 1500% returns, man loses staggering Rs 6.5 crore in trading scam; here's how to stay safe

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon