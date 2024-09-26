MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

Snehmayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land scam, alleges Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh may have been kidnapped by supporters of CM Siddaramaiah. Concerned about Udesh's disappearance, Krishna plans to file a police complaint if he doesn't hear from him by 3 PM today.

Snehmayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land scam case, has alleged that Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh may have been kidnapped by supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Krishna voiced his concerns to the media, stating that Udesh has not been responding to calls, and his office staff is unaware of his whereabouts. He expressed serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Krishna announced plans to file a complaint at Devaraja Police Station if he does not hear from Lokayukta SP Udesh by 3 PM today. “I will wait at the Lokayukta office until then, and if there is still no response, I will approach the police,” he stated. In an earlier communication, the Lokayukta had contacted the ADGP IG, who confirmed that Udesh was in a meeting, although he also noted that only the Mysore Lokayukta SP was missing from that meeting. This has fueled suspicions about his disappearance, with Krishna questioning why Udesh's public phone is not operational.



Krishna also remarked on the lack of communication from Udesh, claiming that a DySP called the SP in his presence but did not receive a definitive response. “I will definitely file a complaint,” he affirmed.

During a visit to the Lokayukta office, Krishna brought a written complaint, the High Court judgment, an online copy of the People's Representative Court order, and other supporting documents. While officials were reportedly attending to Lokayukta SP Udesh in Bangalore, the absence of any response has led to serious concerns about potential foul play.

The High Court had previously directed the Mysore Lokayukta to investigate the MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submit a report within three months. This investigation is expected to be led by Mysore Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh.



Who is Lokayukta SP Udesh?

TJ Udesh took over as the Mysore District Lokayukta SP on August 20, having previously served as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Chamarajanagar.

In light of these events, Snehmayi Krishna has expressed dissatisfaction with the Lokayukta's investigation, claiming it cannot be conducted transparently while the Chief Minister is implicated. She plans to file a complaint in Mysore and is demanding a CBI investigation. "Since the Lokayukta is a state government organization and the Chief Minister is the accused, I don’t believe a fair investigation can be conducted. I will appeal to the High Court to hand this case over to the CBI," she stated.

