Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

    Snehmayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land scam, alleges Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh may have been kidnapped by supporters of CM Siddaramaiah. Concerned about Udesh's disappearance, Krishna plans to file a police complaint if he doesn't hear from him by 3 PM today.

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM supporters vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Snehmayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land scam case, has alleged that Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh may have been kidnapped by supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Krishna voiced his concerns to the media, stating that Udesh has not been responding to calls, and his office staff is unaware of his whereabouts. He expressed serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

    Krishna announced plans to file a complaint at Devaraja Police Station if he does not hear from Lokayukta SP Udesh by 3 PM today. “I will wait at the Lokayukta office until then, and if there is still no response, I will approach the police,” he stated. In an earlier communication, the Lokayukta had contacted the ADGP IG, who confirmed that Udesh was in a meeting, although he also noted that only the Mysore Lokayukta SP was missing from that meeting. This has fueled suspicions about his disappearance, with Krishna questioning why Udesh's public phone is not operational.

    Shock for CM Siddaramaiah as Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe in MUDA land scam case

    Krishna also remarked on the lack of communication from Udesh, claiming that a DySP called the SP in his presence but did not receive a definitive response. “I will definitely file a complaint,” he affirmed.

    During a visit to the Lokayukta office, Krishna brought a written complaint, the High Court judgment, an online copy of the People's Representative Court order, and other supporting documents. While officials were reportedly attending to Lokayukta SP Udesh in Bangalore, the absence of any response has led to serious concerns about potential foul play.

    The High Court had previously directed the Mysore Lokayukta to investigate the MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submit a report within three months. This investigation is expected to be led by Mysore Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh.

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Who is Lokayukta SP Udesh?

    TJ Udesh took over as the Mysore District Lokayukta SP on August 20, having previously served as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Chamarajanagar.

    In light of these events, Snehmayi Krishna has expressed dissatisfaction with the Lokayukta's investigation, claiming it cannot be conducted transparently while the Chief Minister is implicated. She plans to file a complaint in Mysore and is demanding a CBI investigation. "Since the Lokayukta is a state government organization and the Chief Minister is the accused, I don’t believe a fair investigation can be conducted. I will appeal to the High Court to hand this case over to the CBI," she stated.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice vkp

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu, 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice

    Chikkamagaluru Villagers carry old woman for 3 km to hospital express discomfort over lack of facilities vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Villagers carry elderly woman 3 km to hospital, highlight inadequate facilities

    Bengaluru sub urban railway project extension limited expansion reason vkp

    Is Bengaluru's sub-urban railway project being sidelined? Here’s what we know

    Former speaker Congress leader KB Koliwad says CM Siddaramaiah should resign MUDA land scam case vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘CM Siddaramaiah should resign’, says former speaker, veteran Congress leader KB Koliwad

    Recent Stories

    Rs 2.32 crore! World's most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week RTM

    Rs 2.32 crore! World’s most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more NTI

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more

    43 die, including 37 children, while taking holy dip during Jivitputrika festival in 15 Bihar districts snt

    43 die, including 37 children, while taking holy dip during 'Jivitputrika' festival in 15 Bihar districts

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Ter Stegen

    Israel rejects US-French 21-day ceasefire proposal amid escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon snt

    BREAKING: Israel rejects US-French 21-day ceasefire proposal amid rising conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon