MLC Abdul Jabbar reacted strongly after being suspended from the Karnataka Congress. He challenged the KPCC leadership, demanding proof for the action and claimed he had already resigned from the party before the suspension order was issued.

Internal rift within the Karnataka Congress has surfaced publicly, exposing growing tensions within the party. KPCC President DK Shivakumar has ordered the suspension of MLC Abdul Jabbar from the party’s primary membership. The action is said to be linked to the recent Davanagere South by-election, but Jabbar has strongly opposed the move and levelled serious allegations against the party leadership.

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‘Show Me the Proof,’ Jabbar Challenges Leaders

Reacting to the suspension, Abdul Jabbar said he had not received any official communication regarding the action.

“I have not received any official intimation so far. I am hearing about this only through the media. If they have any audio or video evidence to justify the suspension, they should make it public. Making baseless allegations is not right,” he said, directly challenging the KPCC leadership.

‘I Had Already Resigned,’ Claims Jabbar

Adding a new dimension to the controversy, Jabbar claimed that he had already resigned from the party before the suspension.

“There was no need to suspend me. I had already resigned from the party. During the Davanagere South election, neither local leaders nor the candidate spoke to me. I was upset with being ignored and decided to leave on my own,” he said.

Allegations of Double Standards

Jabbar also criticised the party’s disciplinary committee, alleging selective action.

“In the Congress party, there appears to be one rule for some and another for others. Several incidents have occurred in the past, but action is being taken only against me while others are spared. Once I receive complete details, I will respond appropriately,” he added.

Davanagere South Row Explained

The primary allegation against Abdul Jabbar is that he was involved in anti-party activities and did not support the official Congress candidate during the Davanagere South Assembly by-election. Reports suggest that certain audio clips related to the matter had gone viral. Based on these complaints, DK Shivakumar issued the suspension order on April 15, 2026.

Political Tensions Intensify

While the development may appear to be an isolated disciplinary action, it reflects a deeper internal rift within the party. Jabbar’s allegations of discrimination and his claim of having already resigned have raised questions about the timing and validity of the suspension, placing the KPCC leadership under scrutiny.