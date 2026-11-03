Three men from Mangaluru reached Ladakh's Khardung La Pass in a 25-year-old Maruti 800. The trio braved temperatures of -14°C and challenging mountain roads during their memorable road trip.

A 25-year-old car, three travellers and an extraordinary road trip to one of Ladakh's challenging mountain destinations. Three men from Mangaluru have achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching Khardung La Pass in Ladakh in a 2001-model Maruti 800. Harish Bhat (50), Krishna Prasad Bhat (34) and Rakesh Bolar (51) began their journey from Mangaluru on October 19 and successfully reached the high-altitude mountain pass, braving freezing temperatures of -14°C, difficult mountain roads and challenging driving conditions. Their journey has caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating their determination and the iconic Maruti 800.

Mangaluru Trio Takes 25-Year-Old Maruti 800 To Ladakh

The trio's journey from Mangaluru to Ladakh is particularly remarkable because of their choice of vehicle. Instead of opting for a modern SUV or a specialised off-road vehicle, the three men undertook the challenging road trip in a 2001-model Maruti 800.

They began their journey on October 19 and navigated difficult mountain roads and freezing weather conditions to reach Khardung La Pass. Temperatures reportedly dropped to -14°C during their journey, adding to the challenges of driving at high altitudes.

For Harish Bhat, The Journey Was A Long-Cherished Dream

For Harish Bhat, who owns Bhat's Auto Care at Blueberry Hills in Mangaluru, the road trip was more than just an adventure. Reaching Ladakh in the 25-year-old Maruti 800 was a dream he had cherished for years.

Along with Krishna Prasad Bhat and Rakesh Bolar, he turned that dream into reality, showing how determination and careful planning can help people take on challenging journeys, regardless of the vehicle's age.

How Did Social Media React?

The trio's achievement has attracted appreciation on social media, with users celebrating their journey and expressing admiration for the Maruti 800.

One user commented: "A a trip for the lifetime."

Another user commented: "Power of maruti 800."