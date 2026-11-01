Four childhood friends from Mangaluru have turned a long-standing dream into an extraordinary road adventure, travelling thousands of kilometres in an auto-rickshaw from coastal Karnataka to Kashmir.

Afreed (27), Azeem (30), Sadik (26) and Hasan (27), all from Deralakatte in Dakshina Kannada district, began their journey on October 10, covering more than 7,000 km through several states.

Choosing an auto-rickshaw over a conventional car, the friends set out to explore Kashmir, Ladakh and Manali, carrying the spirit of Tulunadu and Karnataka along the way.