Mangaluru: Pregnant woman receives rotten eggs under govt scheme

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Mangaluru (D.K) - A woman, in her pregnancy period received a rotten egg by Anganwadi Kendra in Enjira, a small place located in the Rekhya village of Dakshina Kannada.It was found that the egg was completely rotten after being boiled. It started to stink. The blood was clotted inside the boiled egg and gave off a bad smell.

    This particular incident took place through Anganwadi of Rekhya village. It has come to the limelight that poor-quality of food is being provided to pregnant women in the name of a Government scheme.

    Bicycles given under Karnataka govt scheme will undergo quality checks in Ludhiana

    These eggs were distributed to the wife of Kiran Kumar of the village, under the scheme of distributing nutritious food to the pregnant women and children. The Govt had undertaken this scheme to provide a nutritional supplement to the pregnant women of the State, keeping their health in concern.

    When enquired by a reporter from Asianet Suvarna news, the Anganwadi member said they did not distribute the eggs to the woman.

    Scrambled eggs to Dhokla: 7 easy quick breakfast items you MUST try

    Subsequently, the family members of the woman complained to the authorities. Yet, they failed to provide prominent proof that the egg was supplied by Anganwadi itself. 

    This is solid proof of the incident that the Governmental schemes do not reach the commoners. The photos of the rotten egg are currently getting viral on social media. It’s a tragedy that none are held responsible for such incidents. It is prominent to note that, this is an Integrated Child development services scheme, running in the state for the past three decades.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
