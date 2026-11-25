A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two male colleagues following a late-night party at a cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case, while three other accused are still absconding.

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two male colleagues following a late-night party at a cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case, while three other accused are still absconding.

According to police, the survivor and the accused worked at a cafe in Cross River Mall, Karkardooma. On Monday night, November 23, the woman joined seven colleagues for a gathering at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar. The group reportedly continued partying after the establishment's regular closing time of 11.30 pm, as one of the employees had a key to the premises.

The colleagues allegedly consumed alcohol and danced before leaving the cafe at around 3.30 am on Tuesday. The woman subsequently accused two men of sexually assaulting her, while alleging that the other colleagues supported them.

Police registered an FIR against six people, comprising four men and two women, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three suspects have been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

According to preliminary police information, CCTV footage showed the woman leaving in a vehicle with a male friend and two other women before reaching the police station at around 5.45 am to file her complaint.

Police are recording her detailed statement, which will also be presented before a magistrate. The investigation is ongoing.