An unidentified man was lynched during a cricket match in Mangaluru after allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Police have arrested 25 people; the investigation is ongoing to confirm the motive and identity.

Dakshina Kannada: A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob for reportedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a cricket match. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that a case has been registered, and 30 individuals have been charged, with 25 arrests made so far.

Sachin, a resident of Kudpu, is the primary accused. Others arrested include Devidas, Manjunath, Sayideep, Nitesh Kumar, alias Santosh, Dikshit Kumar, Sandeep, Vivian Alvarez, Sridatta, Rahul, Pradeep Kumar, Manish Shetty, Dhanush, Dikshit, and Kishor Kumar, all residents of Kudpu and surrounding areas, he said at a press conference.

The deceased's identity remains unknown. While some claim he was from Bengal or Bihar, others suggest he spoke Malayalam. He is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. Efforts to identify him are ongoing.

During a cricket match near the Bhatra Kallurti Daivasthana in Kudpu around 3:30 PM on Sunday, an unidentified man entered the field and got into a quarrel with the main accused, Sachin. The group involved in the cricket game assaulted the man with their hands, legs, and sticks, also stomping on him. Despite some attempts to intervene, the continuous and severe assault resulted in the man’s death.

Around 5:30 PM the same day, the rural police station received information about the discovery of the unidentified man's body. Due to the absence of visible serious injuries, a case of suspicious death was initially registered. Crime scene investigation experts and forensic teams recommended an autopsy, which was conducted on Monday.

The preliminary post-mortem report indicates that death was caused by bleeding due to severe blows to the back, internal injuries, shock, and lack of timely medical attention. The deceased also had injuries to his private parts. Based on the post-mortem report, a murder case has been registered, the Commissioner informed.

This is the first instance of a mob lynching within the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate since the implementation of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) Act. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station under Crime No. 37/2025, Sections 102(2), 189(2), 191(1), 191(3), and 240 of the Indian Penal Code 2023 (BNS 2023). DCPs Siddharth Goyal and Ravishankar were present.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that a search is underway for other accused in the murder case. The name of Ravindra Nayak, husband of a former corporator, has surfaced and is being investigated. It is alleged that many people present at the scene recorded videos of the assault, but these videos have since been deleted.

There are claims that the deceased shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" upon entering the cricket ground, leading to the assault. However, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has not confirmed this. Meanwhile, Home Minister Parameshwara, in a media statement, said that the incident occurred after the deceased shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" during a local cricket match. He added that action will be taken against the accused.