An unidentified man allegedly entered a women's PG in Bengaluru's Koramangala and stole laptops and other valuables. CCTV footage captured the suspect, while police launched an investigation. The incident has renewed concerns over security at PG accommodations.

A theft at a women's paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru's Koramangala has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of residents living in shared accommodation. An unidentified man allegedly entered a women's PG in SG Palya, near Nexus Mall, and stole multiple valuables, including laptops, electronic gadgets and personal belongings. Police have registered a case, collected CCTV footage and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Residents Allege Valuables Stolen from Rooms

According to the complaint filed by Shwetha, an IT professional, the theft took place on July 30 after the main entrance to the PG was allegedly left unlocked.

The accused allegedly entered the premises and stole three laptops, including a company-issued laptop, along with a smartwatch, a wallet, earbuds, clothes and other valuables from the residents' rooms before fleeing the scene.

Residents expressed frustration over the incident and urged the authorities to take immediate action.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police have collected CCTV footage from the premises and nearby areas as part of the investigation.

During the probe, investigators found that several PG residents routinely leave their room doors unlocked at night to allow roommates returning late from work or other commitments to enter without disturbing them.

According to the police, habitual offenders have been exploiting this practice by targeting PG accommodations during the early hours of the morning.

Rise in Gadget Thefts Across Bengaluru PGs

Investigators said the incident reflects a growing pattern of thefts targeting PG accommodations in areas with a high concentration of IT professionals and students, including HSR Layout, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Electronics City, Mahadevapura and Whitefield.

Police said these accommodations have become attractive targets because they often contain a large number of expensive electronic devices in a relatively small space. A single floor may house dozens of laptops, smartphones and other gadgets worth several lakh rupees, making such properties lucrative targets for burglars.

Police Urge PG Owners to Strengthen Security

Although many PGs are equipped with CCTV cameras, police said surveillance alone is not enough to prevent thefts. Many establishments have blind spots, inadequate lighting and unrestricted access points. In several cases, suspects have been captured on CCTV wearing masks, caps or helmets, making identification difficult.

A senior police officer said men's PGs are generally more vulnerable to such crimes because most women's PGs have safety grills and stricter access controls.

Police have once again urged PG owners to strengthen access control measures, improve surveillance systems, deploy security personnel wherever possible, and ensure residents keep their room doors locked to reduce the risk of theft.

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