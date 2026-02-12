Mandya district administration has banned the disposal of clothes and puja materials into the Cauvery River during ash immersion rituals to curb pollution. Authorities have ordered CCTV monitoring and strict cleanliness measures.

In a significant step towards protecting the Cauvery River from rising pollution levels, the Mandya district administration has imposed a ban on the disposal of clothes and puja materials into the river during ash immersion rituals. Authorities observed that, along with ashes, items such as garments and ritual materials were being thrown into the river, contributing to environmental degradation and affecting water quality. The move aims to preserve the sanctity of the river while ensuring that religious practices are carried out responsibly.

Measures to Maintain Cleanliness

The District Collector has instructed the Chief Officer of the Srirangapatna Municipality to implement necessary measures to maintain cleanliness at designated ash immersion sites. Officials have been directed to ensure proper waste management during religious observances and to prevent non-biodegradable materials from being dumped into the river.

The administration has also directed that a specific rate be fixed for priests conducting ash immersion rituals to ensure the process is carried out in an organised and systematic manner.

Installation of CCTV Cameras

To monitor activities and ensure compliance with the new guidelines, authorities have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at designated ash immersion locations. The surveillance is intended to prevent violations and promote accountability among devotees and visitors.

Scientific and Environmental Safeguards

To protect the ecological balance and sanctity of the river, the Environmental Pollution Control Officer has been directed to visit the sites and implement preventive measures. Officials have also been asked to prepare separate guidelines focused on safeguarding the river’s sanctity and preventing pollution of the riverbed.

The administration emphasised that environmental protection and religious practices must go hand in hand, ensuring that rituals are performed in a scientific and environmentally responsible manner.