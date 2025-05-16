A record Rs 2.54 crore was collected during the 29-day hundi counting at Male Mahadeshwara Hill. 69 grams of gold, 2 kg 770 grams of silver, and 6 foreign currency notes were also found.

A record Rs 2.54 crore has been collected during the 29-day hundi counting at the renowned Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, reflecting the immense devotion of the devotees.

The donations counted under the supervision of the Saluru Swamiji are as follows:

Cash: Rs 2.54 crore collected from devotees.

In addition, 69 grams of gold and 2 kg 770 grams of silver articles were offered to the deity.

Remarkably, 6 foreign currency notes were also found in the hundi.

Furthermore, six Rs 2000 notes were also found, highlighting the devotees' contributions. This record collection symbolizes the immense faith and devotion towards Lord Mahadeshwara. The temple administration will hand over the funds to the government.

Internal Conflict Continues at Nidasoshi Mutt Despite Devotees' Plea:

Belagavi: The internal conflict within the wealthy Nidasoshi Mutt regarding succession has intensified. Despite a meeting of Lingayat community leaders, the dispute continues. Leaders had appealed to avoid discussing the succession issue with devotees in a meeting held in Belagavi, hoping to resolve the conflict. However, the crisis within the Mutt has worsened.

Lingayat leader Dr. Prabhakar Kore personally appealed to both Swamijis to prioritize the sentiments of the devotees. Meanwhile, devotees have urged the senior Swamiji to allow the junior Swamiji, Nijalingeshwara Swamiji, to ascend to the position. On the other hand, devotees have also expressed their support for the senior Swamiji, Panchamashivalingeshwara Swamiji, further fueling the rivalry.

Amidst this turmoil, the junior Swamiji's trip to Dubai has sparked further discussion. Nijalingeshwara Swamiji departed from Belagavi's Sambra Airport on Friday evening to attend a Basava Jayanti event in Dubai. Notably, he sought the blessings of the senior Swamiji before his departure. Meanwhile, Lingayat leaders have called another meeting on May 21 in the presence of both Swamijis to find a permanent solution to the crisis.

The future of Nidasoshi Mutt holds significant importance not only for the Lingayat community but also for the state's political landscape. It is hoped that a harmonious decision will be reached, respecting the sentiments of the devotees.