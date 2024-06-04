LS Elections 2024 Results: Rape accused Prajwal Revanna trolled as JD(S) MP leads from Hassan in early trends

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, currently in police custody until June 6 in connection with sexual abuse and rape cases, is leading in Karnataka’s Hassan parliamentary seat as Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were revealed on Tuesday.

Suspended Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, currently in police custody until June 6 in connection with sexual abuse and rape cases, is leading in Karnataka’s Hassan parliamentary seat as Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were revealed on Tuesday.

The scandal involving Revanna, who police say had fled the country, emerged shortly after the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded in Karnataka on April 26. The MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was charged with rape and sexual assault after pen drives containing videos of him with different women surfaced in Hassan.

Early results on Tuesday indicated that the 33-year-old lawmaker's closest competitor was Shreyas M Patel. A significant challenger for Revanna is Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of the late G Puttaswamy Gowda, who defeated Deve Gowda in the same constituency in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

Deve Gowda represented the Hassan seat in the lower house for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. However, in the 2019 general elections, Gowda fielded his grandson, Revanna, who secured a vote share of 52.96% and defeated his closest rival, BJP leader Manju A, by a margin of 11.06%.

Leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, prominent leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held roadshows and rallies in support of Revanna before allegations emerged against him.

The Congress accused the ruling party of defending Revanna, but the BJP refuted the allegations, claiming that the state Congress government had delayed action despite evidence against Prajwal.

On May 21, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged Prajwal Revanna to return to Karnataka and cooperate with the investigation.

During the Lok Sabha polls on April 26, the Hassan constituency recorded a voter turnout of 77.42%, the highest since 2009 when it was 73.47%. In 2009, the turnout was 69.17%.

Parjwal, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore Institute of Technology, entered politics in 2014 and campaigned for his grandfather in Hassan that same year.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats were conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

