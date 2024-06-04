Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Rape accused Prajwal Revanna trolled as JD(S) MP leads from Hassan in early trends

    Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, currently in police custody until June 6 in connection with sexual abuse and rape cases, is leading in Karnataka’s Hassan parliamentary seat as Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were revealed on Tuesday.

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Rape accused Prajwal Revanna trolled as JD(S) MP leads from Hassan in early trends snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Suspended Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, currently in police custody until June 6 in connection with sexual abuse and rape cases, is leading in Karnataka’s Hassan parliamentary seat as Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were revealed on Tuesday.

    The scandal involving Revanna, who police say had fled the country, emerged shortly after the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded in Karnataka on April 26. The MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was charged with rape and sexual assault after pen drives containing videos of him with different women surfaced in Hassan.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to rape accused Prajwal Revanna leading from Hassan seat:

    Early results on Tuesday indicated that the 33-year-old lawmaker's closest competitor was Shreyas M Patel. A significant challenger for Revanna is Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of the late G Puttaswamy Gowda, who defeated Deve Gowda in the same constituency in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

    Deve Gowda represented the Hassan seat in the lower house for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. However, in the 2019 general elections, Gowda fielded his grandson, Revanna, who secured a vote share of 52.96% and defeated his closest rival, BJP leader Manju A, by a margin of 11.06%.

    Leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, prominent leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held roadshows and rallies in support of Revanna before allegations emerged against him.

    The Congress accused the ruling party of defending Revanna, but the BJP refuted the allegations, claiming that the state Congress government had delayed action despite evidence against Prajwal.

    On May 21, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged Prajwal Revanna to return to Karnataka and cooperate with the investigation.

    During the Lok Sabha polls on April 26, the Hassan constituency recorded a voter turnout of 77.42%, the highest since 2009 when it was 73.47%. In 2009, the turnout was 69.17%.

    Parjwal, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore Institute of Technology, entered politics in 2014 and campaigned for his grandfather in Hassan that same year.

    The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats were conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mandya Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates HD Kumaraswamy Venkataramegowda vkp

    Mandya Election Results 2024 LIVE: Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy leading against INC's Venkataramegowda

    Belagavi Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Jagadish Shettar Mrinal Hebbalkar vkp

    Belagavi Election Results 2024 LIVE: Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar battles against INC's Mrinal Hebbalkar

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party vkp

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party

    Bengaluru: Police detain 14 students for 'Free Palestine' protests in Frazer town; videos surface (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Police detain 14 students for 'Free Palestine' protests in Frazer town; videos surface (WATCH)

    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband's parole to conceive a child vkp

    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband’s parole to conceive a child

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 Runs in their debut World Cup match osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan crush Uganda by 125 runs in their debut World Cup match

    A look at Radhika Merchant's Rs 3.19 lakh Dior dress and Hermes bag RKK

    A look at Radhika Merchant's Rs 3.19 lakh Dior dress and Hermes bag

    Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Markets wipe out Rs 20 lakh crore amid uncertain Lok Sabha Election 2024 trends snt

    Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Markets wipe out Rs 20 lakh crore amid uncertain Lok Sabha Election 2024 trends

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners ATG

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon