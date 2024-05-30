Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Love triangle tragedy in Karnataka: Koppal man arrested for triple murder over lover's marriage to brother

    In a shocking development, what was initially believed to be a suicide case in Hosalingapura village of Koppal taluk has been confirmed as a murder. Asif from Hospet was arrested for killing Vasantha, Rajeshwari, and Saidharma Teja. Asif confessed to the crime, driven by anger over Vasantha marrying his brother, Arif, unveiling a tragic tale of love, jealousy, and violence.

    Love triangle tragedy in Karnataka: Koppal man arrested for triple murder over lover's marriage to brother vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    A startling revelation has emerged in the case of the tragic deaths of a mother, daughter, and grandson in Hosalingapura village of Koppal taluk. What was initially thought to be a case of suicide has now been confirmed as a cold-blooded murder, with the Koppal police successfully apprehending the suspect.

    During a press conference, SP Yashoda Vantagodi disclosed that the accused, identified as Asif from Hospet, has been taken into custody. The victims of this heinous crime were Rajeshwari, Vasantha, and Saidharma Teja. SP Yashoda Vantagodi stated that Asif confessed to the crime, stating that he killed the woman he loved out of anger over her marriage to his brother.

    Bengaluru sessions court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in sexual assault case

    The backstory to this tragic event unfolds with Vasantha, originally from Andhra Pradesh, leaving her husband four years ago and relocating to Hosalingapura village in Koppal taluk. It was here that she entered into a marriage with Arif, who was already married and hailed from Hospet, just four months prior.

    Karnataka rains: Monsoon expected to arrive in first week of June, says IMD

    This union stirred turmoil within Arif's family. Adding fuel to the fire, Asif, Arif's brother, was reportedly in love with Vasantha and had been pressuring her to marry him. The investigation further unveiled that Asif resorted to murder due to his resentment towards Vasantha marrying Arif.

    The tragic turn of events has left the community in shock and mourning. The arrest of Asif brings a semblance of closure to this harrowing ordeal, yet it serves as a reminder of the complexities and consequences entwined within matters of the heart.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India

    Unknown bag creates panic among residents in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar, police rush to scene vkp

    Unknown bag creates panic among residents in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar, police rush to scene

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom vkp

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore

    Recent Stories

    Almonds to Hummus: 7 healthy snacks to munch on ATG

    Almonds to Hummus: 7 healthy snacks to munch on

    44 million shares on Instagram, 27.5 mn messages on X: Viral 'All eyes on Rafah' image gets Israeli response snt

    44 million shares on Instagram, 27.5 mn messages on X: Viral 'All eyes on Rafah' image gets Israeli response

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing AJR

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing

    Tennis French Open 2024: Roland Garros introduces head-cams for chair umpires to enhance TV viewing experience osf

    French Open 2024: Roland Garros introduces head-cams for chair umpires to enhance TV viewing experience

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon