Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dharwad residents stand firm behind BJP's Prahlad Joshi as BSY urges Swamiji to withdraw

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has urged Dingaleshwar Swamiji to reconsider his decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad, emphasizing party unity. Despite overwhelming support for Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Swamiji remains firm, citing dissatisfaction with Joshi's response to his request for assistance.

The political landscape in Dharwad district has taken a compelling twist as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa voices his concern over Dingaleshwar Swamiji's decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Dharwad constituency. Yediyurappa emphasized the importance of unity within the party and urged Swamiji to reconsider his candidacy.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Monday, Yediyurappa expressed his disappointment, stating, "Mr Fakir Dingaleshwar should not engage in the misadventure of contesting the Lok Sabha elections." He further iterated his plea, urging Swamiji to withdraw his decision.



The call for withdrawal comes amidst overwhelming support for the Union Minister Prahlad Joshi from the people of Dharwad district. Joshi has garnered immense popularity due to his commitment to development initiatives over the past two decades. Locals have lauded Joshi's efforts in spearheading various developmental projects, which they believe to be the cornerstone of his potential victory in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widespread influence across the state has also bolstered confidence in Joshi's candidacy, with many expressing optimism regarding his chances of securing victory once again.



However, Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt remains undeterred by the calls for withdrawal. On the 18th, he announced his decision to file nomination papers as a non-party candidate for the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Addressing a gathering of devotees at Sangan Basava Mangala Bhavan, Swamiji emphasized the need for spiritual leaders to engage in politics, advocating for a unique approach to governance that aligns with the principles of service and integrity.

Despite the swell of support for Joshi, recent tensions arose following a phone conversation between Dingaleshwar Swamiji and Minister Joshi. Swamiji recounted his interaction with Joshi, expressing dissatisfaction with the Minister's response to his request for assistance. Frustrated by the exchange, Swamiji declared his decision to contest the elections, citing Joshi's remarks as a catalyst for his candidacy.