Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    The arrest of Karasevak Srikanth Pujari has become a focal point of controversy, with former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar levelling serious allegations against Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar has accused Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating the arrest of Karasevak Srikanth Pujari. Shettar claims that the BJP, particularly Joshi, is using the controversy surrounding Pujari strategically for political gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
     

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    The allegations, if proven true, could have far-reaching implications for the political dynamics within the state. Shettar questions the timing of the BJP's protests, pointing out that the party was in power in the state for 7 to 8 years, with R. Ashok serving as the Home Minister for five years. Shettar questions why the BJP did not withdraw the cases against Karasevak during their tenure.
    Also Read: BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    Shettar implies that the sudden uproar is politically motivated, aimed at garnering Hindu votes for the upcoming elections.  Emphasizing his active assistance during his 7-8 months as Chief Minister, Jagdish Shettar suggests that his actions in aiding Karasevak Srikanth Pujari are well-documented. Shettar criticises the BJP for its apparent hypocrisy, questioning the silence of leaders like B.S Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Basavaraja Bommai until after Pujari's arrest. 

    Shettar accuses the BJP of pursuing a divisive political agenda, asserting that they are using the arrest of Karasevak to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. He points out the contradiction in the BJP's stance, citing instances where the party has fielded candidates with criminal backgrounds, such as Manikanth Rathore, during assembly elections. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 800, eternal love: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's timeless wedding

    Rs 800, eternal love: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's timeless wedding

    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint vkp

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint

    BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    BJP leaders rally 'Arrest Me Too' protest amid Ayodhya arrests, stir in Karnataka

    Speculation mounts on Karnataka's DCM selections after dinner meeting at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence vkp

    Speculation mounts on Karnataka's DCM selections after dinner meeting at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night ATG

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details AJR

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    cricket David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend osf

    David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend

    cricket David Warner bids farewell with flair as Australia clinches 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan osf

    David Warner bids farewell with flair as Australia clinches 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon