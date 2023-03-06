Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 highlights: Unemployed youth to get Rs 2500 per month under Naveen Yojana

    The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Budget began on March 1, with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address. "The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground," Baghel said on Sunday.

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2023 highlights: Unemployed youth to get Rs 2500 per month under Naveen Yojana
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday (March 6) presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-34. CM Baghel also holds the finance portfolio. The Budget was presented using a tablet and hence  is called an "e-Budget".

    "The budget that I am going to present on Monday will give the dreams of our state a new reality which will talk not in the sky but on the ground," Baghel said on Sunday.

    Here are some key highlights from Chhattisgarh Budget 2023-34:

    CM Baghel announced a provision of Rs 25 crore has been allotted for "Naveen Yojana" for the welfare of the unemployed youth. The financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month will be provided to those who have passed Class 12, are aged between 18-25 years and their family's annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

    The pension amount under the Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana has been raised from Rs 300 to Rs 500 for elders, widows and specially-abled.

    Anganwadi Kendra employees salary hiked from Rs 6,500 per month to 10,000 per month. Those with a salary of Rs 3,000, will now get Rs 5,000 monthly.

    Salary of cooks in school raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800, that of cleaners at schools has been raised to Rs 2,800.

    Under Mukhiya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, the financial assistance has been increased from Rs 25,000 to 50,000.

    CM Baghel announces Industrial Parks to be established in the state.

    Rs 26 crore alloted for Nivesh Protsahan Yojana

    101 Naveen Swami Atmanand English medium schools to be opened. Rs 870 crore allotted for this.

    Baghel announces Light Metro service from Nava Raipur to Durg.

    Rs 2 crore for Ram Van gaman Path.

    Rs 10 crore for river front over Kharun river.

    CM Baghel announces a scheme to boost women's employment in the state.

    Four new medical colleges to be opened in the state.

    Rs 28 crore allotted for new Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

    Rs 10 crore for composite building and collector bhavan.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
