Image Credit : Getty

As Bengaluru strengthens its hold as India's IT capital, residents are grappling with increase in apartment rental prices. In several parts of the city, rents have surged by as many as 30–40%—and in some premium pockets, by as much as 50% over the past year—leaving many tenants struggling to keep up.

The spike is largely driven by a growing mismatch between demand and supply, along with high rental yields that have incentivised landlords to hike rates. Rental yield refers to the annual income generated from a rented property as a percentage of its market value, and in Bengaluru, it's become increasingly lucrative.

Despite the steep climb, local real estate experts point to several localities that continue to offer relatively budget-friendly rental options. Here are five key zones in the city where affordable apartments are still within reach: