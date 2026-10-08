KSRTC commuters at Bengaluru’s 8th Mile allege that bus staff refuse to stop for passengers travelling to Tumakuru, Sira, Hiriyur and Chitradurga, leaving them stranded for hours, especially during evening hours.

Commuters travelling towards Tumakuru, Sira, Hiriyur and Chitradurga have raised serious complaints against KSRTC drivers and conductors at the 8th Mile signal on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Passengers allege that KSRTC bus crews routinely refuse to allow them to board buses displaying route boards mentioning destinations such as Tumakuru and Chitradurga, particularly during the evening hours after 6 pm. Despite the buses passing through these locations, commuters claim they are often left stranded on the highway for hours while the staff prioritise passengers travelling to distant destinations.

According to commuters, the problem becomes particularly severe during the evening peak hours. Buses heading towards North Karnataka districts clearly display route boards stating ‘Via Tumakuru, Chitradurga’ on the front. However, passengers travelling to these and other local stops allege that drivers and conductors often refuse to stop or open the doors for them.

Commuters travelling to Tumakuru, Sira, Hiriyur and Chitradurga reportedly have to repeatedly request the bus crews to let them board. In some cases, passengers allege that staff members respond dismissively, saying, “We won’t give a stop” or “The bus won’t go there.”

Passengers claim that local commuters are allowed to board only when there are sufficient vacant seats. If the bus already has passengers travelling to longer-distance destinations, those waiting at 8th Mile are allegedly asked to wait for another bus, leaving them stranded on the highway.

Woman Waits 2.5 Hours, Blocks Bus In Anger

A recent incident involving a woman passenger has highlighted the frustration among commuters. According to passengers, the woman waited for around two and a half hours at the 8th Mile stop, hoping to board a KSRTC bus travelling towards her destination. After several buses allegedly failed to stop, she lost her patience and stepped onto the road, blocking a KSRTC bus bearing registration number KA 29 F 1653.

The incident reportedly escalated after the bus staff initially refused to allow her to board. The woman eventually managed to board the bus after confronting the staff over the issue.

Passengers claim that such incidents are not isolated and that commuters regularly face difficulties at the 8th Mile signal, particularly in the evenings. They allege that women, senior citizens and other passengers are also made to wait for long periods despite buses displaying routes that include their destinations.

Commuters Demand Action Against KSRTC Staff

The government-run KSRTC operates thousands of buses to provide affordable public transport to commuters across Karnataka. However, passengers say the alleged behaviour of some drivers and conductors is damaging the image of the transport corporation and causing unnecessary hardship to the public.

Commuters have urged senior KSRTC officials to take immediate note of the issue and conduct surprise inspections at the 8th Mile signal, particularly during the evening hours. They have also demanded strict disciplinary action against staff members found refusing to stop or allow passengers to board despite the buses displaying the relevant route.

Passengers say KSRTC buses should serve all commuters along their designated routes and that route boards should not become meaningless for those travelling to intermediate destinations. They have called for better monitoring of bus operations and clear instructions to drivers and conductors to ensure that commuters are not left stranded on the highway.