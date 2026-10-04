KSRTC Mangaluru has announced special Dasara tour packages from October 11 to 20, covering destinations including Kollur, Sigandur, Sringeri and Talakaveri. Check the routes, fares, timings and booking details.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mangaluru division has announced special tour packages for devotees and tourists travelling during the Dasara festival. The special buses will operate from October 11 to 20, covering several prominent temples and tourist destinations across coastal Karnataka and neighbouring regions. The packages include special routes to Madikeri, Kollur, Sigandur and Sringeri, along with a dedicated Mangaluru Dasara Navadurga Darshana tour covering several prominent temples.

Passengers can book their seats in advance through the official KSRTC website. The special services have been introduced to provide devotees and tourists with convenient and comfortable travel options during the festive rush.

Mangaluru Dasara Navadurga Darshana Package

The bus departs from the Mangaluru bus stand at 8 am and covers Maroli Surya Narayana Temple, Bolar Sri Mariyamma Temple, Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple and Hosanadu Kodyadka Sri Annapoorneshwari Temple, where passengers will have lunch.

The journey then continues to Sri Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple, Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple and Sri Urwa Mariyamma Temple. The final stop is Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple for the Navadurga Darshana.

The bus returns to the Mangaluru bus stand at 8:30 pm. The ticket costs ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

Talakaveri-Bhagamandala Tour Package

The journey begins at 7 am from the Mangaluru bus stand. The route covers Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple, Talakaveri Temple, Sri Bhagandeshwara Swamy Temple, Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala, Abbey Falls and Raja’s Seat.

The bus returns to the Mangaluru bus stand at 9:30 pm. The fare is ₹600 for adults and ₹500 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

Mangaluru-Kollur Tour Package

The bus departs from the Mangaluru bus stand at 8 am and takes devotees to Uchila Sri Mahalaxmi Temple, Kaup Mariyamma Temple, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kamalashile Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple, where passengers will have lunch.

After lunch, the bus proceeds to Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple and Maranakatte Sri Brahmalingeshwara Temple before returning to Mangaluru at 8 pm.

The fare is ₹600 for adults, while children aged 6 to 12 years will be charged ₹500.

Mangaluru-Sigandur Tour Package

The bus departs from Mangaluru at 7 am and travels via Kundapura before reaching Sigandur Sri Chowdeshwari Temple and Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple.

Passengers will return to the Mangaluru bus stand by 7:30 pm. The ticket costs ₹700 for adults and ₹600 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

Mangaluru-Sringeri Tour Package

The trip begins at 8 am from the Mangaluru bus stand. The itinerary includes Kodyadka Sri Annapoorneshwari Temple, Sri Sharadamba Temple and Hariharapura Math, where passengers will have lunch.

The bus then proceeds to Sri Rishyashrungeshwara Temple in Kigga before returning to Mangaluru at 7:30 pm. The fare is ₹600 for adults and ₹500 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

KSRTC Booking And Contact Details

The Mangaluru KSRTC Senior Divisional Controller shared the details in a press release. Passengers can contact the officials for further information about the special tour packages and bookings.

Mangaluru Depot 1 Manager: 7760990713

Mangaluru Depot 3 Manager: 7760990723

Advance Booking Counter: 9663211553

Bus Stand: 7760990720

Divisional Office: 7760990711 / 9663266221

Passengers can also make advance bookings through the official KSRTC website.