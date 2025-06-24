Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage backed BR Patil’s corruption allegations in housing allotments, saying officials aren’t working properly. He hinted at resignation, exposing rifts within the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Belagavi: The divisions in the Siddaramiah-led Karnataka government are now out in the open. Congress MLA Raju Kage on Tuesday slammed his government as he backed the allegations raised by party leader BR Patil regarding alleged irregularities in the allotment of houses. Kage said that it "wouldn't be surprising" if he resigns within 2 days.

Kage hints at resignation over administrative failures

"What BR Patil said is true... The same situation is being created for me too... It wouldn't be surprising if I submit my resignation to the CM in the next two days", Kage told ANI.

He claimed that government officials are not working properly and that the administrative system in the state has failed.

"Officials are not working properly in our government. The Chief Minister's special grant has been sanctioned. Rs 25 crore was granted, but even after two years, the work order has not been issued. The administrative system in our state has completely failed. Because of this, I am deeply hurt. Even I am in a situation where I might resign," he added.

BR Patil had earlier levelled serious allegations against the Housing Board, stating that houses under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme are allotted only when bribes are paid.

BR Patil confirms voice in viral audio clip, to meet CM Siddaramaiah

According to Patil, he is supposed to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tomorrow (June 25) after the latter invited him for a meeting, possibly to discuss the allegations raised.

Patil acknowledged that it was his voice in the audio clip that went viral on social media, where a phone conversation purportedly between Patil and Sarfaraz Khan, the personal assistant (PA) to Karnataka Housing and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, has brought the Congress government under fire due to allegations of irregularities in the housing allotment.

"The CM called me for a meeting. I will meet him on the evening of June 25. He asked me where I was and whether I was coming to Raichur. He asked me to meet him. He did not ask me anything about the audio. I have owned that it was my voice," Patil told reporters here.

Another MLA Sivaganga Basavaraj voices concern, urges internal discussion

Earlier today, another Congress MLA, Sivaganga Basavaraj, expressed dissatisfaction with the government, claiming that while thousands of crores of projects were inaugurated, the work is not being completed without bribes. He, however, did not agree with CR Patil publicly raising the issue, whereas it should have been done during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet.

"Thousands of crores of work have been launched in Davangere. It is not possible to launch the work without money, but everything is fine. Some elders have spoken; they should not have spoken to the media. all this can be discussed in the CLP meet," the MLA said.

Talking about the allegations raised by BR Patil, he added, "They should not have spoken like that. They should speak during the CLP meeting. I have seen who does not speak at the CLP meeting. They sit quietly in the meeting and speak against the government in the media outside."