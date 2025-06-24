In 1932, Rabindranath Tagore visited Iran on the invitation of Reza Shah. His poetic journey, reflections at Persian tombs, and birthday celebration in Shiraz built a cultural bridge that still resonates amid today’s crisis.

As India continues its evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu to rescue citizens stranded in war-hit Iran, a little-known but powerful reminder of the deep historical bond between the two countries is worth remembering. While military strikes and ceasefires dominate current headlines, it is worth recalling the time when Iran welcomed one of India's greatest minds, Rabindranath Tagore, with warmth and admiration.

Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Iran in 1932

In 1932, Rabindranath Tagore visited Iran at the invitation of Reza Shah Pehlavi, the then King of Iran. Tagore, a Nobel laureate and literary giant, accepted the invitation with interest in Persian culture and history. According to The Better India, he was accompanied by his daughter-in-law Pratima Devi and literary secretary Amiya Chakravarty.

They arrived in the port city of Bushehr on April 13. Tagore then travelled through Shiraz, Tehran, Isfahan and Kermanshah, exploring ancient ruins and meeting people who admired his work. On May 2, he met Reza Shah and later described him in his diary as a man of "firmness and dignity."

Celebrating a birthday in foreign land

Tagore celebrated his birthday on May 6 in Iran. Iranian officials and poets honoured him with a medallion and a scroll. A large public event was held at the tomb of Persian poet Sa'di, where a huge crowd gathered, according to The Better India. Tagore later wrote that the love he received in Iran made him feel like a "universal man."

Deep reflections at Persian tombs

Tagore was deeply moved while visiting the tombs of poets Sa'di and Hafez. He saw them as kindred spirits, crossing time and borders. At Hafez's tomb, he read lines that made him reflect on religion, faith and unity.

He shared a simple story with Islamic scholars who asked about religion: “Just like light can come from candles, lamps or electricity, truth can come from different paths.”

A connection that lived on

Tagore’s Middle Eastern journey included a stop in Baghdad where he met King Faisal of Iraq. He praised the "artless gravitas" of the king and spoke of poetry's value in a machine-driven world.

Tagore ended his trip with warm words about Iran: “My dream of Persia has now taken a real form. I felt Hafez’s touch in your forests and roses.”