Karnataka Minister MB Patil stated that KSDL was in its worst state due to past corruption but has now revived with increased profits. Defending actress Tamannaah Bhatia's appointment as brand ambassador, he called it a business move.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Monday asserted that Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) was in "worst" condition under the previous government.

Speaking to ANI, Patil who holds portfolio of Large and Medium Scale Industries in the state government, emphasised that KSDL was plagued by "corruption" but now the state government owned company is registering profits.

"Many are appreciating KSDL now, but let me tell you--before I took over, KSDL was in the worst condition. The then chairman had completely destroyed the system through corruption... When I took charge, I brought in an officer and streamlined the entire system using the existing machinery, labourers, and staff. As a result, we increased production by 40 per cent--from Rs 1200 to around 1700 crores. Profits rose from Rs 152 crores to over Rs 400 crores," MB Patil told ANI.

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has roped in actor Tammannah Bhatia as a brand ambassador. The decision, however, sparked criticism from some quarters, with many questioning why a Kannada actor was not chosen to represent the iconic state-run brand.

Responding to the criticism over the decision, minister added, “Now when we have built it to the past glory, suddenly everybody remembers Mysore sandals. This decision is a part of the prolonged strategy. It's just one small step toward building a pan-India presence. The committee examined 5 to 6 actresses, and three names were engaged in endorsing some other product. This is a part of business and has nothing to do with Kannada pride. The income from this initiative goes to Karnataka...When the company was in bad shape, no one raised their voice. But now, suddenly, everyone's concerned.”

Workers of Pro Kannada organisations staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding the removal of actress Tamannah Bhatia as the brand ambassador from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The actress has been offered an amount of Rs 6.2 crore to work for the brand.