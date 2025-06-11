Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government respects public sentiment on the caste survey. Amid concerns over old data, the state may conduct a fresh caste census, pending direction from the Congress High Command.

Bengaluru: Addressing the issue of re-conducting the caste survey in Karnataka, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the government knows the "sentiment of people" and "respects every life".

Karnataka caste survey: Govt agrees with findings but concerned about data accuracy

Shivakumar highlighted that some people feel that a 10-year-old survey and a lot of money have been invested in it as well. He said that the government agrees with the survey but is worried about the numbers.

"We know the sentiment of people, we respect every life. We have collected information from various sections of society. Some of them feel that it is a 10-year-old survey which has been done, though we have spent a lot of money on that. But basically, we agree with the report, whatever the report is, but we are only worried about the numbers", DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meet party leadership ahead of June 22 deadline

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further said that the government had to take a call on the caste survey by June 22, and before that, the Congress high command summoned both Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah.

He stated that the high command has asked for more details on the issue and has consulted with the media leaders. They have also showcased their agreement on the policy of the Karnataka Backwards Class Commission.

"On the 22nd (June), we were supposed to take a final call on that. Before that, my party's High Command had summoned us. They have asked for the details. They have consulted with media leaders, and they directed us, yes, you go by your policy of whatever the Backwards Class commission is there. Let no one be annoyed", DKS added.

CM Siddaramaiah: Caste survey re enumeration based on party directive

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the decision to reenumerate the caste census data was taken by the party high command and was not the decision of the state government.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Some complaints have been received regarding the caste census. It has been 10 years since the survey was conducted, and it is old. In this context, party leaders have suggested that the census be conducted again in a short time. We will not reject the report. The report has been accepted in principle.”

Responding to a question about his disappointment with the party's senior leaders' decision on the Kantharaj Commission report, he said, “We will take action as decided by the party seniors. This is not our decision.”

Earlier on June 10, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the caste census would be redone to allay doubts of various communities over the sanctity of data.