Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed his disapproval of actress Tamannaah Bhatia being appointed as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap. In response to an online campaign urging him to take up the role himself, Yaduveer clarified on Sunday, “I personally have no desire to be the ambassador. The royal family does not engage in commercial endorsements. We have always supported Kannada brands. Therefore, even though my name is being circulated on social media, I do not endorse it.”

He emphasised that Mysore Sandal Soap is a brand built and nurtured by Kannadigas and deserves a Kannadiga with international recognition as its ambassador. “Why choose a heroine for a soap brand? Does soap have a gender bias? Cricketers or well-known lead actors could have been better choices. This decision is, in a way, an insult to Kannadigas,” he said, expressing his displeasure.

Yaduveer questioned why the government overlooked numerous internationally recognised Kannadigas. “Didn’t any of them catch the government’s eye? Even actress Ramya from their own party has opposed this move. The brand’s value could have increased significantly if a Kannadiga had been chosen,” he added.

Modi’s leadership a model for the world

Speaking at a religious gathering organised by the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and Basava Samiti Taluk Unit at Muneshwara Kaval Maidan on Monday, marking the 134th birth anniversary of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara, MP Yaduveer praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called the army operation under Modi’s leadership, carried out to eliminate the terrorists behind the Pulwama massacre, a model for the world in maintaining purpose, peace, and harmony.