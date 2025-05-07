Actors Kiccha Sudeep, Jaggesh, and Pawan Kalyan have praised Operation Sindoor, expressing their pride in the Indian armed forces. They highlighted the justice delivered for the Pahalgam attack and showed unwavering support for the Indian army.

India celebrates the dawn attack on Pakistani terrorist camps carried out on May 7th. The perpetrators behind the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam have been brought to justice. Actors Kichcha Sudeep and Jaggesh reacted to Operation Sindoor on social media.



Kiccha Sudeep praises armed forces, says Bharat doesn't forgive

Kiccha Sudeep expressed deep emotion and national pride in response to Operation Sindoor. Recalling the pain of the Pahalgam attack, he described the operation as a powerful act of justice and a sacred duty. He saluted the bravery of the Indian armed forces and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence officials for their firm leadership. He also specifically acknowledged Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for their dignified and sharp briefing. Sudeep concluded by stating that “Bharat doesn’t forget. Bharat doesn’t forgive.”

Actor Jaggesh praised 'Operation Sindoor'

Actor Jaggesh has expressed his support for Operation Sindoor in a powerful post on social media platform X.

“Those who once said, ‘Kill the one who tied the Mangal Sutra and go tell Modi,’ are now being shown Indian artillery named Sindoor—placed directly in the hands of our soldiers for them to witness. @narendramodi ”

Pawan Kalyan reacts with powerful poem

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also reacted to Operation Sindoor. The strike was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with the Indian Army entering Pakistan to eliminate terrorist camps. Indian Air Force fighter jets reportedly destroyed 9 terrorist bases in PoK, killing over 100 terrorists.

Kalyan shared a powerful poem by noted writer Dinakar Hindi on social media:

"Where there is no valour, virtue is destroyed. Where there is valour, selfishness prevails." — Dinakar

“After decades of patience… patience! Gratitude to the people of India who held back with immense restraint, to the three service chiefs who reignited heroism in Indian society through Operation Sindoor, and to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for standing firmly behind them. We stand with you. Jai Hind!”, he added.