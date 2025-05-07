Bengaluru: Actor Shiva Rajkumar expressed that the blood of many, including Kannadigas, boiled after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were martyred. He stated that with Operation Sindhoor, the Indian Army has taken the right step.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Geetha Pictures’ film Pabbar, Shiva Rajkumar said, “The central government has taken the right step with Operation Sindhoor. The Pahalgam incident was enough to make anyone’s blood boil. It’s an injustice to humanity. Taking a life is no small matter; life itself is a gift. How would it feel if someone took it away? Whatever the action taken, there’s confidence that the central government has done the right thing.”

CT Ravi calls Operation Sindhoor a 'second Diwali', slams Congress for deleted tweet

Legislative Council member CT Ravi remarked, “Today is our second Diwali. This is a fitting retaliation for those who dared to touch our Sindhoor, a symbol of dignity for Indian women. We had faith that Modi wouldn’t break his promise, and we had immense trust in the Indian Army. We won the war in 1971 but lost at the negotiating table. This time, we have eliminated those who tried to wipe away the Sindhoor of Bharat Mata and our sisters. Modi and the Indian Army have given true meaning to the name Sindhoor. Annihilate India’s enemies completely; we are with you. We must finish them once and for all.”

Commenting on the Karnataka Congress’s deleted tweet, CT Ravi said, “There should be peace among citizens, but eliminating enemies brings lasting peace. I had responded to the Karnataka Congress on Twitter, and I saw they deleted their post. This reflects a shift in mindset. A party calling itself the Indian National Congress is now losing credibility. This creates distrust and disgust among the people.”

MP Yaduveer says Congress misused Gandhi’s peace mantra, hails Operation Sindhoor as fitting response

MP Yaduveer added, “Congress is now misusing Gandhi’s mantra of peace. There’s a limit to tolerance. How long can we stay peaceful when facing continued attacks? Everyone witnessed the Pahalgam incident; the country was waiting for such a response. A strong reply has now been delivered. Pakistan has always used terrorists as proxies; this has been their consistent strategy. Now, Indian soldiers have given them a befitting reply. Such responses will continue whenever necessary.”

Background of the Incident

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhoor at 1:44 AM on May 6. The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces deployed SCALP missiles, HAMMER bombs, and loitering munition drones to hit a total of 21 terror-related locations. However, Pakistan claimed that the strikes were aimed at military installations.