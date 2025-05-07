Bengaluru: India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. The operation saw the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force destroy nine terrorist bases within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Indians across the country are expressing joy at the army's decisive action. Meanwhile, political leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have praised 'Operation Sindoor' and shared their reactions on social media.

CM Siddaramaiah praises Operation Sindoor for showcasing India's strength

“I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind Operation Sindoor. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form. The brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives; it was an assault on the dreams and spirit of India. Karnataka joins the nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with our forces. We are proud of your valour, sacrifice, and resolve to protect our sovereignty. There is no place for terrorism on our soil. India will respond with strength and unity. #OperationSindoor”

Sunil Kumar Karkala's Tweet

“It is because of 'peace', the most powerful weapon of humanity, experimented with by Congress, that terrorists have entered the country. It is because of this weapon that the Mumbai attack took place; it is because of this that Pakistan has continuously carried out terrorist activities against India; it is because of this weapon that the number of people saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' within the country has increased. The post by the state Congress unit mocking the specific attack carried out by India against the terrorist nation is in poor taste. This social media account of the party has also revealed the mindset of @siddaramaiah, who said no to war. Like King, Like Subjects.”

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Tweet

“Operation Sindhoor wasn’t just a strike, it was a sindoor smeared across the forehead of national pride, a symbolic declaration that when India moves, the world watches… and trembles just a little. Operation Sindhoor wasn’t just a strike, it was India’s sindoor of sovereignty, drawn bold & red across the face of terror. Salute to the Indian Army’s grit & PM @narendramodiJi’s fearless leadership. New India doesn’t warn; it acts.”

Janata Dal Tweet

Victory to 'Operation Sindoor'. May the 'Operation Sindoor' operation undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir be successful. The Indian Army has carried out precise attacks and destroyed terrorist hideouts and camps in the terrorist-supporting nation of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Kashmir. @JanataDal_S party supports and welcomes the “Operation Sindoor” military operation carried out for the destruction of Pakistani terrorists. May the Indian Army be successful in the fight against terrorists. The support of all the citizens of the country has been received, and the whole world has stood in support of India. Wishing Our Forces Safety and Success.

Karnataka Congress Tweet

Our proud Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the cowardly and heinous act committed by terrorists against tourists in Kashmir. May this bold step be a prelude to the complete eradication of terrorism. The bravery, valour, and precision of the Indian Army are truly commendable. We wholeheartedly support all actions taken by the Indian Army and the Central Government in the interest of combating terrorism and safeguarding the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

DK Shivakumar Tweet

Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply to cowardly Pakistan. A proper response to the Pahalgam attack. We stand with the central government. We stand with our security forces. Jai Hind, tweeted DK Shivakumar.