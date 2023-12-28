Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kholi 420: Bengaluru's unconventional quest for a 3BHK flatmate on Tinder

    Karuna Tata of Bengaluru adopts a unique approach, using Tinder and Hinge to find a flatmate for her 3BHK apartment. Her playful profiles, dubbed 'Kholi number 420,' highlight the room's features, reflecting Bengaluru's creative spirit. The unconventional method gains attention, showcasing the city's penchant for innovation and originality.

    In Bengaluru, quirky and unexpected moments often surprise its residents. Recently, the tech hub witnessed an unconventional approach by 22-year-old Karuna Tata in search of a new flatmate for her 3BHK apartment in Singasandra. She took a unique route by creating a Tinder and Hinge profile for her living space, affectionately naming it 'Kholi number 420' as a nod to Bollywood nostalgia.

    Karuna’s profile highlighted the room's advantages, emphasizing its proximity to local amenities like markets and pharmacies. Her playful nature is reflected in lines such as "I'm the queen of aesthetics, just add fairy lights hehe," adding a whimsical touch to her search for a compatible flatmate.

    Frustrated with traditional methods, Karuna’s decision to turn to dating apps for this quest marked a bold move. "Nothing worked, so I’m hoping for a change with this personal touch," she expressed, contemplating her creative venture.

    Depicting the room as a female entity in her profile, Karuna’s witty post quickly gained attention on social media. Her plea to Tinder for help in finding a suitable replacement resonated widely, intriguing users with her innovative approach.

    Karuna’s unconventional initiative mirrors Bengaluru’s vibrant culture and its inclination towards embracing creativity in daily life. As her unique endeavor gains traction online, it serves as another testament to the city's penchant for originality, showcasing Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation and unconventional thinking.

