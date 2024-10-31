Bengaluru police arrest man for illegal sale of Goa liquor near Kathreguppe, seize Rs 5 lakh worth of alcohol

Bengaluru Excise Police arrested Purushottam for smuggling and selling Goa liquor worth Rs 5 lakh. In a separate case, a couple in Bengaluru’s Herohalli was attacked by a group drinking on a public road after being asked to leave; police are pursuing suspects.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

Bengaluru’s Excise Police arrested a man accused of smuggling liquor from Goa and selling it at discounted rates in the city. Purushottam, a resident of Kathreguppe, was apprehended with 144 bottles, totalling 151 litres of Goa-sourced liquor, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh. The seized bottles bore the marking ‘For Sale in Goa Only,’ stressing the illegal trade.

According to officials, Purushottam had connections with liquor shop owners in Goa. Using these contacts, he allegedly transported bottles from Goa to Bengaluru by bus, avoiding state excise duties. His movements raised suspicions on August 27, when Excise officials noticed him with a large bag near Banashankari’s Second Stage while on a two-wheeler. 

Upon inspection, authorities found liquor bottles in his possession. Subsequent searches at his residence revealed a larger cache of illegal bottles. The operation was conducted under the direction of South Division Excise Joint Commissioner J. Giri and Nagar District Deputy Commissioner M. Rangappa, with Excise Inspector P.J. John, Deputy Inspector Prashantha, and staff leading the efforts.

Couple attacked by on-road drunkards

A couple was brutally attacked by a group of thugs on a public road in Bengaluru. Sivagange Gowda (38) and his wife, Jayalakshmi (35), residents of Tunganagar in Herohalli, Magadi Main Road, were assaulted with knives and bricks, leaving Gowda hospitalized in a private facility. According to the complaint, the attack involved Dhanu, Anand, Sanju, and other accomplices. An FIR has been registered, and authorities have accessed CCTV footage to track the suspects.

The incident unfolded Sunday evening around 7 pm when Gowda parked his Innova car near his home. Observing a group seated beside the vehicle, openly consuming alcohol on the roadside, Gowda asked them to leave. Despite agreeing initially, the men continued their drinking session. Around 9 pm, Gowda approached them again, this time with his pet dog, and insisted they vacate the area. Offended by his repeated requests, the accused insulted him verbally before calling in reinforcements. Within moments, five to six additional individuals arrived and launched a violent attack on the couple, damaging their car and causing serious injuries

