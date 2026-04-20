A DCRE officer in Karnataka has alleged caste discrimination and harassment by senior officials. Inspector Srinivas has filed a complaint with the DG, accusing seniors of pressuring him in atrocity cases and subjecting him to mental harassment.

In a startling development that has raised serious concerns within Karnataka’s policing system, an officer from the very department tasked with preventing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has alleged caste-based discrimination within its ranks. Srinivas, an inspector with the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), has accused his senior officers of mental harassment and bias. He has submitted a formal complaint to the department’s Director General, Umesh Kumar, seeking action.

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Complaint Filed Against Senior Officers

Inspector Srinivas, attached to the DCRE’s Western Zone, has named Superintendent of Police Karibasanagowda from the head office and Deputy Superintendent of Police Maheshwaragowda in his complaint. He has also released a video presenting his version of events, which has drawn further attention to the issue.

Key Allegations From 18-Point Complaint

In his detailed complaint, Srinivas has alleged that the SP and DySP pressured him to file investigation reports favouring upper-caste individuals accused in atrocity cases. He claims the harassment began after he refused to submit what he describes as biased final reports. According to him, the officers then encouraged complainants to file false petitions against him, using these complaints as a basis to initiate inquiries and subject him to continued harassment.

Transfer Dispute And Tribunal Intervention

Srinivas was transferred last month but secured a stay order from the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT). Despite this, he has alleged that his seniors conspired against him by using fabricated documents to relieve him of his duties, in violation of the tribunal’s order.

Warning Over Continued Harassment

In his letter, Srinivas has warned that he may take an extreme step if the alleged harassment and discrimination do not stop.

“If this constant harassment and discrimination from senior officers does not stop, I will commit suicide,” he stated.

The allegations have sparked concern within police circles, particularly as they involve a Dalit officer working in a department established to address caste-based atrocities. The matter is likely to draw further scrutiny as authorities review the complaint.