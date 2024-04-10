Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Wild elephant spotted roaming on Charmadi Ghat, biker narrowly escapes

    A wild elephant was discovered near the ninth turn on Charmadi Ghat, adding to concerns over wildlife encounters. Eyewitnesses reported its emergence from Banjaru Hill, narrowly avoiding a biker. The incident, captured on video, highlights increasing wildlife activity in the region. Speculation arises that it may be the same elephant spotted in Kadane Kalkanja, seeking refuge in the area due to drying forest lakes.

    Karnataka: Wild elephant spotted roaming on Charmadi Ghat, biker narrowly escapes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    A wild elephant was discovered near the ninth turn on Charmadi Ghat, around noon on Monday, adding to the growing concerns over wildlife encounters in the area. Just two months ago, a wild elephant was spotted roaming the Ghat environment four times within a day, highlighting the increasing wildlife activity in the region.

    On Monday, eyewitnesses reported that the elephant emerged from the side of Banjaru Hill, paused briefly on the roadside, before wandering onto the road and eventually making its way towards the fox forest.

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat

    However, the tranquil scenery quickly turned tense when a biker, unaware of the elephant's presence, narrowly escaped danger as it crossed the road. Motorists on both sides had halted their vehicles to facilitate the elephant's crossing, but the absence of vehicles on one side led to the biker's close encounter. Fortunately, the quick actions of other motorists alerted the biker to the imminent danger.

    Karnataka rains: Charmadi Ghat closed after landslide

    The heart-stopping moment was captured on video by a passenger and has since been circulating on social media platforms. Reports suggest that the elephant was first spotted near Charmadi on Sunday night following a raid in a garden in Kadane Kalkanja the previous Saturday. Speculation is rife that the same elephant observed in Kalkanja may have ventured into Charmadi Ghat.

    With forest lakes now dry and only the Mrityunjaya River flowing, it's speculated that the elephant sought refuge in the Neria and Charmadi areas, where the river courses through.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Man loses Rs 1.8 lakh in fake VISA scam in Kalaburagi; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Man loses Rs 1.8 lakh in fake VISA scam in Kalaburagi; check details

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40 degrees Celsius within next 2 months vkp

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40°C within next 2 months

    Lenskart CEO seeks 25 acres of land near Bengaluru airport, posts on LinkedIn; Minister MB Patil responds vkp

    Lenskart CEO seeks 25 acres of land near Bengaluru airport, posts on LinkedIn; Minister MB Patil responds

    Karnataka: Woman purchases fridge during 'Ugadi' through funds from Gruhalakshmi scheme in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman buys fridge using money from Gruhalakshmi scheme in Haveri

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on Social Media vkp

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on social media

    Recent Stories

    Sonia Gandhi used to change PM Manmohan Singh's decisions RK Singh's explosive claim on UPA govt (WATCH) snt

    'Sonia Gandhi used to change PM Manmohan Singh's decisions': RK Singh's explosive claim on UPA govt (WATCH)

    Kerala HC passes resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns amid rising temperatures rkn

    Kerala HC passes resolution exempting advocates from wearing gowns amid rising temperatures

    IPL 2024: Malinga shines in MI's target-hitting drill, shows Arjun Tendulkar, others how to hit stumps (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Malinga shines in MI's target-hitting drill, shows Arjun Tendulkar, others how to hit stumps (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Maharashtra Chandrapur constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrapur constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    IPL 2024: Mohammad Nabi's son emulates CSK legend Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Mohammad Nabi's son emulates MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot in heartwarming video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon