JDS shared a video showing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allegedly raising his hand to slap an Assistant Superintendent of Police during a rally in Belagavi. The party criticised the CM for his "arrogance of power", while BJP also condemned his actions.

Bengaluru : The Janata Dal Secular on Monday shared a purported video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of nearly slapping Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Bharamani and accused the Karnataka CM of “arrogance of power and misconduct.”

"Siddaramaiah, you have the arrogance of power on your head. Raising your hand to hit the Assistant Superintendent of Police does not bring any glory to your position or dignity. You, who are the Chief Minister, like a street rowdy, tried to hit the SP by using a singular word in a public forum, which is an unforgivable crime," the JDS posted on X.

"Your term of office is only 5 years. But a government officer serves till the age of 60. Power is not permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct," the JDS added.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attacked the Karnataka Chief Minister and asked what message the CM is sending to the people of the state.

If a Chief Minister is going to slap an ACP, will the Kotwal gang of @INCKarnataka policemen be left alone? What message are you giving to the people of the state, Siddaramaiah?" the BJP posted on X.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje slammed the Karnataka CM and condemned Siddaramaiah's action of allegedly nearly slapping the ASP.

"Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during a rally in Belagavi, tried to slap a police officer. I condemn it. What kind of message does the Chief Minister want to give by doing this? Various leaders of the BJP, including the Mahila Morcha, also staged a protest against the Chief Minister. In a democracy, every person has the right to stage a protest...Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is famous in Pakistan, and he speaks well of Pakistan," Karandlaje said.

In a video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily called a Police officer on stage during Congress's protest rally in Belagavi and gestured, raising his hand at him.

The confrontation unfolded following a protest by BJP women workers near the venue.

During the CM's address in Belagavi, a few women, who were reportedly BJP activists, indulged in sloganeering against the State Government and the CM and waved a black cloth.