Honnavar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district recorded 36.8°C on October 12, matching its October temperature record from 1957. The unusual daytime heat and cooler nights have raised concerns over weather conditions and water availability.

Honnavar taluk in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district is experiencing an unusual weather pattern this October, with scorching temperatures during the day followed by noticeably cooler conditions at night. The intense afternoon heat has made daily activities difficult for office-goers, students, street vendors and outdoor workers, many of whom are struggling to cope with the rising temperatures.

Although mornings begin on a relatively pleasant note, the heat intensifies as the day progresses, forcing people to seek shade and take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun. On October 12, Honnavar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C, matching a record set nearly seven decades ago and highlighting the unusual October heat.

Honnavar Records a Near-Seven-Decade Temperature Record

Honnavar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C on October 12, matching the highest October temperature previously recorded in the town on October 15, 1957. Such high temperatures are unusual for October in the region, adding to the discomfort of residents, particularly those who spend long hours outdoors.

Noticeable Drop in Temperature at Night

Despite the intense daytime heat, temperatures fall considerably after sunset, bringing relatively cooler conditions to Honnavar and surrounding areas. Residents living near forested areas have reported feeling the chill more prominently at night.

The sharp contrast between daytime heat and cooler nights has raised concerns among residents about seasonal illnesses, including colds and viral fevers. However, any direct link between these illnesses and temperature fluctuations would need to be confirmed by health authorities.

Weather Conditions Behind the Temperature Variation

Several meteorological factors can contribute to the difference between daytime and night-time temperatures. These include solar radiation, cloud cover, wind patterns, humidity and the rate at which the Earth's surface loses heat after sunset. Honnavar's coastal location also influences its local weather conditions.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report dated October 13, Honnavar recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5°C. The department also forecast a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 24°C for October 14 and 15.

While temperatures of around 36°C to 38°C are more commonly associated with the hotter months in the region, Honnavar has experienced comparable heat levels in October this year. However, the extent to which El Niño has contributed to these conditions would need to be established through meteorological assessments.

Residents Advised to Take Precautions

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day. Outdoor workers, in particular, should take regular breaks in shaded areas and follow appropriate precautions to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

As temperatures fall at night, residents can adjust their clothing to remain comfortable. Those experiencing persistent fever or other concerning symptoms should seek medical advice rather than attributing them solely to changes in weather conditions.

Northeast Monsoon Outlook and Water Shortage Concerns

The onset and progress of the northeast monsoon could influence rainfall patterns across parts of southern India. However, rainfall in coastal Karnataka depends on prevailing atmospheric conditions, and any forecast for Honnavar should be based on the latest IMD updates.

The lack of rainfall has also raised concerns about water availability in the coming weeks. Taluk Meteorological Officer Ramesh reportedly warned that a prolonged rainfall deficit could lead to a drinking water shortage in the area.

Residents and local authorities will need to monitor rainfall patterns and water reserves closely as the region continues to experience these unusual weather conditions.