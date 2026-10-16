The northeast monsoon has intensified rainfall activity across Karnataka, with several districts likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers on Friday, October 16.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu are among the districts expected to experience intense rainfall.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the showers, potentially affecting daily commutes and outdoor activities. Wind speeds could reach 30-50 kmph in some areas.

Coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, may experience changing weather conditions, with spells of sunshine and rain. Residents should remain alert to local weather updates as rainfall patterns may vary across districts.