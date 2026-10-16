Andhra Pradesh is also expected to witness rain and thunderstorms across several districts on October 16. According to the latest weather warnings, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

The unsettled conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, although the intensity of rainfall may vary from one district to another. The state's disaster management authorities have also flagged the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Residents are advised to follow official weather bulletins and take precautions while travelling during periods of heavy rain or thunderstorms.