Karnataka faces continued heavy rainfall as a yellow alert is issued for Kodagu and coastal districts from June 23 to 29. Landslides, river overflows, and traffic disruptions are reported, raising safety concerns in Malnad and coastal regions.

Bengaluru: The coastal, Malnad, and Kodagu regions of Karnataka received significant rainfall on Sunday, while heavy evening showers in Bengaluru disrupted city traffic. The Tungabhadra River is overflowing following substantial rainfall around Sringeri, leading to flooding in low-lying areas and submerging the historic Kappe Shankara Temple.

Landslides and mudslides reported in multiple areas

Landslides and mudslides continued in various parts of the state, including Nemmaru, Salmara, and Tanikodu, due to ongoing rains. The intensity of rainfall in Sringeri taluk reduced on Wednesday, with intermittent showers and sunny spells. However, erosion continued in the region.

Traffic halted on Sringeri-Mangaluru highway

A major landslide near Nemmaru and Salmara on the Sringeri–Mangaluru National Highway led the district administration to ban night traffic from June 17 to 20. On Tuesday, traffic was halted entirely from 7pm until 8am on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

This ban disrupted travel for many commuters. Private vehicles and lorries were stranded at Nemmaru from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. The hill continues to erode, and several large trees are at risk of falling onto the road. The hillside was previously cut using JCBs during road-widening works, which may have worsened the instability.

Homes at risk near Salmara

Several houses in Salmara, a residential area, are now at risk due to the eroding hillside. The lack of guardrails or retaining walls near the Tungabhadra River has further raised safety concerns.

Reservoirs release water as rainfall boosts agriculture

Kodagu received good rainfall, which has boosted agricultural activities. In Yadgir district, the Basavasagar reservoir released 42,820 cusecs of water following heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Yellow alert issued for coastal Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the coastal region of Karnataka from June 23 to 29. Davangere district also received moderate afternoon rainfall.