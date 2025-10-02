Heavy rain is forecast in Karnataka, potentially disrupting Mysuru’s Dasara Jamboo Savari. A yellow alert has been issued across the state. Residents and tourists are advised to stay cautious and follow weather updates.

Mysuru’s iconic Dasara celebrations may face disruptions as heavy rain is predicted across the region. According to the Meteorological Department, multiple districts, including Mysuru, are likely to experience significant rainfall today. The department has warned that strong winds accompanying the showers could affect normal activities and public events. With the Dasara Jamboo Savari scheduled, authorities are on high alert and closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

Yellow Alert Declared For Several Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert not only for Mysuru but also for Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kalaburgi, Bidar, and Belagavi districts. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase in these areas throughout the day, prompting officials to advise the public to take necessary precautions.

Precautionary Measures Amid Festivities

As the city prepares to welcome visitors for the grand Dasara Jamboo Savari, the forecast has raised concerns among event organizers and local authorities. Measures are being planned to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of attendees. Residents and tourists have been urged to remain cautious and follow weather updates closely.