Karnataka: Water crisis looms around cities dependent on KRS; Kanwa reservoir emerges as potential source

Bengaluru and neighbouring cities face water scarcity as Kaveri River levels decline, with only 6.40 TMC left in the KRS reservoir. Urgent action is needed to address the impending crisis, with alternative sources like the Kanwa Reservoir offering potential relief. Government intervention is crucial to efficiently harness Kanwa's substantial water reserve of 29.35 TMC.

As the water levels in the Kaveri River continue to decline, Bengaluru and other cities relying on its waters face an impending crisis. Recent reports indicate a concerning decrease in the KRS reservoir's water by 1 TMC over the past week, signalling a potential worsening of the drinking water scarcity, especially in the coming months. With Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, requiring a monthly quota of 1.54 TMC of water and an overall demand of 8 TMC from March through July, the situation appears increasingly dire. Only 6.40 TMC of water remains in the KRS reservoir, leaving a deficit in meeting the city's needs.

Cities across the Kaveri basin, including Mysore and Mandya, rely heavily on KRS for their water needs. However, with the reservoir's levels depleting rapidly, allocations for these regions are already under strain. As the primary recipient, Bengaluru faces the brunt of this water scarcity, with projections indicating a supply of only 4 to 5 TMC in the next two months.



The looming crisis extends beyond Bengaluru, encompassing other cities along the Kaveri's course. With a collective demand of 17 TMC of water until July's end, urgent action becomes imperative. The existing reservoirs, such as Hemavati, Kabini, and Harangi, only hold a combined storage of 11.62 TMC, insufficient to meet the region's needs.

In light of these alarming developments, attention turns towards alternative water sources. Among them, the Kanwa reservoir emerges as a beacon of hope. Currently supplying water to Ramanagar and neighbouring cities, Kanwa boasts a substantial water reserve of 29.35 TMC, excluding dead storage. Redirecting this resource to alleviate Bengaluru's water woes could prove pivotal in averting a crisis. However, the onus lies on the government to devise a comprehensive plan to harness Kanwa's potential effectively. Swift action is imperative to ensure seamless water distribution and mitigate the impending crisis. With prudent management and strategic allocation, Kanwa could serve as a lifeline for Bengaluru and other parched cities in the region.